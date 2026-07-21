3 Summer style tricks that make you look instantly thinner.

Fashion Coach Dani Slaugh says, "I recently worked with a client—a busy mom who told me she felt 'fluffy around the middle'. She wanted to enjoy summer with her kids, say yes to the ice cream runs, family barbecues, and vacation photos without feeling like she had to diet first. The best part? A few days after we finished styling her new wardrobe, she texted me from vacation saying she walked past a mirror in the hotel lobby, caught her reflection, and actually thought… Wow.!"

Dani says that's the power of wearing cloths that work with your body instead of against it.

You don't need to lose 10 pounds before you deserve to feel confident. Sometimes the right styling tricks can make you look taller, leaner, and more balanced—while you enjoy every scoop of summer.

1. Choose Soft, Drapey Fabrics

The fabric matters just as much as the fit.

Lightweight fabrics like Tencel, rayon blends, or soft linen skim over the body instead of adding bulk like a stiff cotton shirt can.

Even better? Look for tops with a row of buttons down the front. That vertical line naturally draws the eye up and down instead of side to side, creating a longer, leaner silhouette.

For an effortless summer look, layer the shirt over a tank, roll the sleeves, and button only the center few buttons for an easy, relaxed vibe.

2. Create an Hourglass Illusion

Dani says one of her favorite tricks is choosing tops with a little extra detail or structure at the shoulders while keeping the waist relaxed.

When the shoulders appear slightly broader, the waist automatically looks narrower by comparison. It's a subtle styling trick that creates beautiful balance without squeezing into shapewear or overly fitted clothes.

3. Wear a Column of Color

Pair a top and bottoms that are similar in color (or wear a monochromatic outfit), then add a lightweight layer if you'd like. Without a strong horizontal break at your waist, your eye travels from head to toe, creating a longer, leaner line.

This is one of the easiest ways to look instantly polished—and it works on every body shape.

Dani says you don't have to spend the summer hiding behind over-sized T-shirts.

Instead, choose pieces that are just as soft and comfortable but work a little harder for you.

When your clothes create balance and flattering proportions, you'll spend less time worrying about your tummy and more time making memories.

Dani can help you too - visit stylebydani.com and follow her on Instagram @stylebydanithegirl.