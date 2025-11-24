4 Simple ways to register as an organ, tissue and eye donor

Becoming an organ, tissue or eye donor is a simple process.
We talked with Mark Dixon, Director of Public Education at DonorConnect, about four different ways that you can register.
Utah Driver License Division
- Say "yes" while getting or renewing a driver license or state ID
Yesutah.org
- Add your information to the state registry
- You can choose what you'd like to donate, and can update your preferences anytime
MyChart
- Use your MyChart app from your healthcare provider
- Your care team will NOT see your registration, only donation coordinators can view
Utah State Tax Forms
- Next year Utahns will find information on how to register in their tax forms
You can find more information at fox13now.com/community-gift-of-hope.