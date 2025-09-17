Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

4th Graders in Utah are learning about energy education in school

Wattsmart Wednesday
(The Place Advertiser) - This is a fun experiment that teaches 4th graders in Utah about energy.
Wattsmart Wednesday
Posted
and last updated

Fourth graders in Utah are learning about energy education in 201 schools.

Rocky Mountain Power partners with the National energy Foundation to give presentations in the classrooms and in 2024 17,695 Utah students and families were reached.

They learn the answers to questions like:

  • Where does energy come from?
  • How does electricity work?
  • How can we be safe around electricity
  • What is energy efficiency?

Students are sent home with an energy efficiency worksheet and family guide to walk through their homes and see all thew ways they are energy efficient and the ways they can be more energy efficient.

By the end the students are Wattsmart!

You can learn more at Wattsmart.com and thinkenergy.org/wattsmart.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere