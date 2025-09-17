4th Graders in Utah are learning about energy education in school

Fourth graders in Utah are learning about energy education in 201 schools.

Rocky Mountain Power partners with the National energy Foundation to give presentations in the classrooms and in 2024 17,695 Utah students and families were reached.

They learn the answers to questions like:



Where does energy come from?

How does electricity work?

How can we be safe around electricity

What is energy efficiency?

Students are sent home with an energy efficiency worksheet and family guide to walk through their homes and see all thew ways they are energy efficient and the ways they can be more energy efficient.

By the end the students are Wattsmart!

You can learn more at Wattsmart.com and thinkenergy.org/wattsmart.

