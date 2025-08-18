5 school lunches you can make in under 5 minutes!

Many know Ashley Hawk as a mom influencer and lifestyle expert often seen on TV sharing fun, family-friendly health tips.

While she loves making a good kidcuterie board, her advice comes with serious credentials—Ashley is a registered dietitian with a master's in nutritional science and the author of "How Healthy Happens for New Moms".

As a mom of two, she knows the juggle is real, and she's made it her mission to help other busy families live well by finding the best products, recipes, and feel-good solutions that make healthy living feel less like a chore—and a lot more doable.

Ashley joined us to share how to make five school lunches in under five minutes!

Tip #1: Plan ahead and double up on dinners you can serve the next day as lunch.

Lunch ideas that incorporate this:

Pasta Salad – Add Libby's 4oz carrots and peas for an easy veggie boost.

Chili – Stir in corn and pack in a thermos for next day's lunch. (Broll video attached)

Tip #2: Apply meal prep to lunches and learn into making things the night before.

Lunch ideas that incorporate this:

Sunflower Butter Sandwiches – Make a batch ahead and freeze individually.

Egg Muffins or Mini Frittatas – Bake once, store in fridge for quick grab-and-go.

Tip #3: Let kids help pack lunch.

Lunch ideas that incorporate this:

Bento Box with Grab-and-Go Items – Keep a "lunch box" stocked with waffles, fruit, cheese, and veggie sides so kids can assemble their own.

Ashley also suggests mixing fresh, frozen and shelf-stable canned veggies, frozen fruit and fresh produce to keep lunches balanced and budget-friendly.

She says stock a "Lunch Zone" in the fridge or pantry. Designate a spot where grab-and-go items live (cheese sticks, fruit cups, mini crackers) so kids and adults can pack quickly without hunting for ingredients.

You can learn more at AshleyHawkRD.com and @AshleyHawkRD.