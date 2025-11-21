5 Steps to take before you begin your Thanksgiving travel

We Win Injury Law wants you to arrive safely at your Thanksgiving destination (and back home again).

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and with crowds comes an increased risk of accidents.

Tyler T. Todd, with We Win Injury Law, joined us with some steps you can take to be safe on the roads.

First, plan ahead and avoid peak times. Utah's highways will likely see the heaviest traffic, especially on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

Second, stay alert! Fatigued or distracted driving, speeding to make up time, and winter weather conditions can all turn a holiday trip into a tragedy. Make sure you're well rested before your drive and take breaks every few hours. Also, resist the urge to check texts or check your phone behind the wheel.

Third, drive defensively and mind the speed limit. Keep a safe following distance (at least 3-4 seconds behind the car in front, more if roads are slick). Expect sudden slow-downs or stops. Speeding is especially risky during holiday travel. UHP troopers often see a spike in excessive speeding after the holiday, particularly on the Sunday when everyone's heading home.

Four, absolutely no impaired driving. "Blackout Wednesday" – the night before Thanksgiving – has unfortunately become one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. This leads to a surge in DUI incidents. If you plan to drink at Thanksgiving dinner or a reunion with friends, do not drive. Use a designated sober driver, rideshare, or stay over. Utah police are vigilant during holiday weekends, and for good reason, they want everyone to get home safely.

Fifth, buckle up every trip. This important all year, but especially when roads are busy or slick. Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Sadly, nearly 39 percent of people killed in Utah crashes last year were not wearing seat belts, many of those deaths could have been prevented with one simple click.

We Win Injury Law is here to help if you or a loved one do experience an accident or injury.

Consultations are always free and there's no fee unless they win.

We Win Injury Law is Utah's personal injury team and can help with auto accidents, slip & falls and catastrophic injuries.

They have proven results and have recorded millions for Utah families.

For more information please visit wewininjurylaw.com or follow them on Instagram @wewininjurylaw.