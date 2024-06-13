52 Ladies are competing for the Miss Utah crown

52 of Utah's most talented, accomplished, and well-rounded women will compete for the title of Miss Utah 2024, the opportunity to represent Utah at the Miss America Competition, and thousands of scholarship dollars to further their education.

16 of the 52 joined Jenny Hardman on the show, modeling their evening gowns and answering some sample on-stage questions

June 13th – 15th, 2024, Capitol Theater – tickets are on sale now at Arttix.com

This unique opportunity is a year-round program of "Style, Service, Scholarship and Success" – representing the four points of the Miss Utah Crown.

The Miss Utah contestants are engaged in their communities, with a community service, a personal interview, (30% of their overall score.) Onstage Question, (10%), Health and Fitness (20%) Talent (20%) and Evening Gown (20%)

Miss Utah is going on June 13, 2024 through June 15, 2024 at Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City. Get tickets here, and for more information visit missutah.org.