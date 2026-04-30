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A 10-year-old snowboarder from Utah is dreaming of competing in the 2024 Winter Games

Snowboarder Kennedy Galinski
She's been snowboarding since she was only 13 months old!
10-year-old Snowboarder with Winter Game Dreams
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A 10-year-old from Utah has been snowboarding since she was just 13-months old and competed in her first competition at just four years old!

We talked with Kennedy Galinski who recently competed at the USASA National Championships at Woodward Cooper CO, where she won the Slopestyle National Championship and earned a Silver medal in Halfpipe.

Her ultimate dream is to compete in the 2024 Winter Games coming back to Utah! She trains in Park City during Winter months and because she is half Swedish, she trains on airbags in Sweden during the summer.

Kennedy is also a strong mountain biker, and loves wakeboarding, surfing and skating.

You can follow her on Instagram @@kennedygalinski

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