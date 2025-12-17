A 13-year-old writer just published a full length novel!

Annabelle Wright is only 13-years-old, but she's already a published author -- her full-length novel, "The Broken" is available now.

Annabelle joined us from her home in New Jersey and told us she first got the idea for "The Broken" during Covid, when she was only eight years old.

The novel is perfect for middle-graders and is about May Deprate who realizes she has magic skills and must decide whether to embrace her family secret, or to resume her normal life.

Annabelle says her mentor is Jason Wright, known for his works like "The Christmas Jars", "Scar Dakokta" and "Even the Dog Knows", among many others.

She's decided to donate a portion of sales to Jason's project "The Kindness Card Movement", which gives gift cards to restaurants, fast food spots, and drug stores to people who are down on their luck.

You can buy "The Broken" online at annabellejwhite.com and emergingbookshelf.com.