A 4-month-old baby girl water-skied at Lake Powell and hasn't stopped since!

Now six-month-old Daisy Drury is as happy as she can be as she waterskies on Lake Powell. She may be the youngest ever!

Daisy and her parents, Meg and Dylan Drury, joined us in studio to show us how she learned.

They say as an infant they know Daisy was special, and strong! She was already balancing on her dad's hands at two months old.

She knows how to swim and is never afraid to try something new.

So Dylan handmade her a custom water ski. It has a bar for stability, glued-on water shoes and of course she's in a life jacket any time she's on the water.

She first stood up on her skies, on the water, at four-months old!

You can follow Daisy's journey on Instagram @dylandrury65, meg_drury24 and chelsey.d.young.