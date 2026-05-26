A 7-year old from Draper may be a new world record holder

It took Timothy Lambert, who is only 7-years-old, about 17 hours to hike the Grand Canyon rim to rim, all in one day.

His family is hoping that makes him the youngest child to do so — ever!

Tim says he wanted to do the challenging hike because he wanted some exercise and really likes nature.

Nate and Beckie Lambert say they believe that kids can do hard things and that helping them with those challenges is the right thing to do as parents.

They say Tim didn't get tired until the final mile of the 22-mile journey that started at 4:30 in the morning and didn't end until 9:30 at night.

So what's next on Tim's bucket list? He wants to try a 10k.

