A 9-year-old Utah boy's greatest wish comes true: To be a superhero for a day

Carter is a joyful, creative, and kindhearted 9-year-old boy who sees the world through the eyes of a superhero.

With a heart as big as his imagination, he is always thinking of others.

Diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder right after birth, Carter's short life has been filled with challenges.

Yet, he has defied every expectation despite multiple setbacks and hospitalizations.

On September 19, 2025his greatest wish came true: to be a superhero for a day – ultimately saving his beloved grandma from a super villain.

His dream came true thanks to Make-A-Wish Utah, which is celebrating its 40th year of granting life-changing wishes for Utah children battling critical illnesses.

Daniel Dudley, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Utah says research shows that wishes can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

Carter's mom says he made up his own character, Spiderman MouseKight, and on his special day he received a superhero costume glow up.

Carter's wish concluded with a huge finale event, when 1000s of guests gathered to watch him defeat a super villain who had taken his grandmother captive.

His grandma lives out of state and flew in for his wish!

Carter was able to bravely defeat the super villain and help the local police department handcuff and take him away.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and its corporate foundation are committed to supporting community partners in Utah, especially nonprofits that improve the lives of children, women and older adults.

Kim Frost, Public Affairs and Government relations Director for Regence says she's proud to serve on the board of directors for Make-A-Wish Utah and has seen the power of a wish on the lives of children and their families.

There are many ways to support Make-A-Wish Utah, and kids like Carter, from volunteering to be a wish granter to helping raise vital funds through your workplace or school.

Visit wish.org/Utah to learn more.