A 93-year-old Army veteran says our Keep It Cool Giveaway is an answer to his prayers

Every summer Fox 13's The PLACE teams up with SameDay Heating & Air in the Keep it Cool Giveaway.

This year's winner is Orem resident Wallace Allred, who is a widowed 93-year-year old Army veteran.

He broke his leg in March, 2024 and since then he's had to stay in bed for most of the day.

His A/C unit is 18-years-old and just didn't keep up with the heat.

Wallace's daughter Marilyn nominated him after he alerted her to the contest.

She wrote, "The Keep it Cool Giveaway could not be more timely even an answer to prayers as concerned family looks for ways to keep their Daddy/Grandpa/Papa-Great comfortable at this stage of his already-long life."

Mike Bentzin with SameDay says they do this giveaway every summer because of their commitment to the community they serve.

