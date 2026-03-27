A cancer survivor and single mom learns how to weld to open her own permanent jewelry business.

In 2024, Jerilyn Brunson got divorced. Five days later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Suddenly, she was a single mom with a fixed income, two toddlers, medical bills, and an unknown future.

She needed a jobs that allowed her flexible hours and the ability to take care of her toddlers and receive breast cancer treatments.

Jerilyn had experience making jewelry, so she decided to open a permanent jewelry business. However, first she had to learn how to weld.

She gives people the option to create their own style of jewelry and select charms that they want.

Jerilyn says charms tell stories about the people who wear them, such as what obstacles or triumphs they've gone through.

She travels to parties and private events to do permanent jewelry and she's just opened up In Her M Era's first shopfront, located in Lehi, Utah, in a complex that has all women business owners.

Use promo code ThePlace10 for $10 off your purchase. Use the code when booking your service. at permanentjewelryut.com.

