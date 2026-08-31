A crime/thriller coming to VOD platforms and a survival thriller and a fantasy/ action film in theaters

Coming to most video on demand platforms is the crime / thriller "Valley View Motel". It's 1977 and as a diamond heist goes wrong, two small-time crooks attempt to seek refuge at a motel in the remote foothills of Pennsylvania. Faced with a peculiar owner and his sister, they must figure out a way to survive the night. Film Critic Tony Toscano says

"Valley View Motel is a much better-than-expected low-budget thriller with some pretty good twists and turns." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the survival thriller "Fall 2: Deadpoint". After the events in the first film, Jax Hunter is dealing with her sister Shiloh's death. She bonds with Shiloh's bold friend Luce to honor Shiloh's memory and tackle dangerous Mount Kwan in Thailand.

Tony says, "Fall 2: Deadpoint is a solid sequel that is well acted and offers up some incredible camerawork to keep an audience on the edge of their seats." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

Also in selected theaters is the fantasy / action film "Legend of the White Dragon". A malevolent force brings the White Dragon out of hiding for an epic battle between good and evil. Tony says, "Legend of the White Dragon is a fun, campy and stunt-filled movie that not only pays tribute to The Power Rangers' but honors the memory of late actor Jason David Frank in his final performance." He gives it a sentimental A and it's rated R.

You can get more movie news from Tony at screenchatter.com.