A drama series, a romantic film and a sci-fi thriller are all new in home entertainment

Entering its 4th and final season on Hallmark+ is the sci-fi / drama series "The Way Home". Three generations of strong, independent women living together in the small farm town of Port Haven, embark on an enlightening journey through time. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Way Home is a touching and sentimental series offering insights into how we need to understand each other and the journey each of us is on." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

Also streaming on Hallmark+ is the romantic film "Kentucky Roses". A greenhouse worker and the son of Churchill Downs' CEO form an unlikely pair, coming together to save the Kentucky Derby rose blanket and uncovering a generational love story along the way. Tony says, "Kentucky Roses is exactly what you'd expect from a Hallmark romance movie, as the film takes the viewer inside the pomp and ceremony of the Kentucky Derby." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Heading into its fourth season on MGM+ is the sci-fi / thriller "From". "From" is set in a seemingly ordinary town with an extraordinary secret. The series follows the residents as they encounter unexplained phenomena that intensify with the onset of night. Tony says,

"From is a brilliantly executed psychological horror series with season 4 turning up the intensity and introducing new obstacles for the residents to face." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

You can get more movie content from Tony at screenchatter.com.