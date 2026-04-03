A Draper teen is representing Team USA at the World Youth Pan American Archery Championships.

AnirudhKalyan (Ani) is a 13-year-old from Draper will has earned the honor of representing Team USA at the World Youth Pan American Archery Championships in Colombia.

His journey started as a curious beginner, but through years of dedication, discipline, and daily practice, he has grown into one of the top-ranked youth archers in the country.

Ani is a 2024 JOAD Indoor National Champion and a 2024 Outdoor Nationals Silver Medalist, along with multiple state titles—showing consistent excellence at the national level.

He placed 2nd at the prestigious Vegas Shoot two years in a row, competing against some of the best archers in the world.

But, Ani is not just an elite archer, but also a straight-A student, a piano player, a FLL robotics competitor and a tennis player.

