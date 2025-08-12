A family series, a true crime series and a romantic fantasy are all new in home entertainment

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the romantic fantasy film "Daniela Forever". It stars Henry Golding. The film follows a man as he joins a sleep trial using lucid dreams allowing him to rebuild his life with his girlfriend who died in an accident. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Daniela Forever offers an interesting look at reality vs fantasy as it explores the nature of grief and overcoming loss." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Streaming on the National Geographic Channel and Hulu is the 5th season of "Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller". The Peabody-award winning series explores the complex and often dangerous inner workings of the global underworld including smuggling networks, human trafficking and black markets. Tony says, "Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller is a powerful series that takes the viewer into the heart of some of the biggest cartels in the world and the people behind them." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-14.

Entering it's second season on Hallmark.com is the family series "The Chicken Sisters".

Two families feud over a generational conflict between rival fried chicken restaurants Mimi's and Frannie's, dividing the town as loyalties are tested. Tony says, "The Chicken Sisters is a warmhearted and nostalgic series reminiscent of shows like The Andy Griffith Show." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

