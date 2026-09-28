A feature film partially filmed in Utah is having screenings at FatCats

Surge of Power: Where There's Smoke is a movie filmed partially in Utah and it's having Utah showings.
Filmmakers Mario DeAngelis and Vincent Roth say this is a family-friendly superhero film, rated PG-13, that's playing at Fat Cats in Saratoga Springs and Bluffdale:
Tickets for Where There's Smoke are now for sale at FatCats in Saratoga Springs, UT
Wednesday, September 30th, 5:45pm
Friday, October 2nd, 5:45pm
Sunday, October 5th, 5:45pm
fatcatsfun.com/movies/surge-of-power-where-theres-smoke
BLUFFDALE TIMES WHRE THERES SMOKE
Tickets for Where There's Smoke are now for sale at FatCats in Bluffdale, UT
Wednesday, September 30th, 5:30pm
Friday, October 2nd, 5:30pm
Sunday, October 5th, 5:30pm
fatcatsfun.com/movies/surge-of-power-where-theres-smoke