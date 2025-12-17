A federal tax credit for energy efficient home improvement is going away, but Wattsmart is here to stay

The federal tax credit for the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit 25C is going away at the end of 2025, but Wattsmart is here to stay!

Rocky Mountain Power is not actually federally funded.

That means Wattsmart programs are still available to provide energy savings to you, year-round, for your home.

This includes savings on awesome smart accessories to help make your home more energy efficient.

Bianca Velasquez, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson, joined us with some of the devices that qualify.

Smart plugs and switches can be programmed to turn off devices you don't need all day long. Like lamps, chargers and your holiday lighting. Get up to $5-10 cash back on these devices.

Lighting occupancy sensors are used to sense when people are in a room or not and can help automatically turn off lights if no one has been in the room for a certain amount of time. Get up to $10 cash back on these.

Smart thermostats not only can lower your heating and cooling costs, but you can control the thermostat remotely, preheat or cool down your home just before you arrive, apply vacation settings and even receive personalized energy usage feedback. Get up to $75 cash back.

Engine block heater controllers are great in colder climates during the winter months. Block heaters make it easier to start your engine by preheating the oil, antifreeze and other components. This reduces wear and tear, curbs emissions and even makes for a more comfortable ride by enabling the heater to blow hot air sooner. Qualified energy-efficient engine block heater controllers use ambient temperature sensors and timers to start the heater only when needed, allowing your engine to warm while avoiding a constant draw of power. - Get up to $125 cash back.

Rooftop heat tape timers help when heat tape is used to prevent ice dams in the winter. With a heat tape timer, it automatically turns your rooftop heat tape off when it's not needed and helps ensure that the system runs more efficiently when in use. Get up to $125 cash back.

You can find all this information at WattsmartHomes.com.

