A financial plan helps people stay focused on long-term goals instead of reacting to short-term market swings

The stock market has been volatile lately, but it's still important to have a financial plan.

Zane Hanzon, a Financial Advisor with Granite Investment Group, says markets naturally go through cycles and those ups and downs are a normal part of investing.

He says when someone has a plan in place that reflects their goals, time horizon, and comfort with risk, it can help them stay disciplined during uncertain periods.

The key is having a roadmap so decisions are based on strategy rather than headlines.

If you are an investor who gets nervous with those sudden market drops, Zane says the most important thing is to avoid making emotional decisions during periods of volatility.

Historically, markets have recovered over time, which is why maintaining a long-term perspective can be so important.

Having a conversation with a financial professional can help investors refocus on their goals and understand how their plan is designed to weather different market conditions.

Financial planning isn't just for people who are already wealthy.

In fact, starting early — even with smaller amounts — can make a big difference over time because of compounding.

A financial advisor can help people clarify goals such as saving for retirement, planning for education, or preparing for major life events.

The earlier someone starts building a plan, the more options they may have later.

Granite can help you get started and stay on track by reviewing your financial plan.

Zane says a good rule of thumb is to review a financial plan at least once a year.

Major life changes are also good triggers — things like changing jobs, buying a home, starting a family, or approaching retirement.

Markets and economic conditions change over time as well, so periodic check-ins help ensure a strategy still aligns with someone's goals.

Regular reviews help keep a financial plan relevant and on track.

You can learn more and connect with Granite Investment Group located at Granite Credit Union to start a conversation.

Find a branch near you at granite.org.

Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, ("Cetera"), a broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Insurance products are offered through Cetera, or its licensed affiliates. Granite Credit Union is not registered as a broker-dealer or investment adviser. Registered representatives of Cetera be employees of Granite Credit Union. Securities, advisory services, and insurance products and services are being offered through Cetera or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Granite Credit Union. Securities and insurance offered through Cetera or its affiliates are: Not Insured by NCUA or Any Other Government Agency/ Not Credit Union Guaranteed / Not Credit Union Deposits or Obligations/ May Lose Value [Registered Branch EX: 3675 S 900 E, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84106].