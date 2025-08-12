A former Ute and Saint says his company makes the world's first pre-game supplement

Chase Hansen played college football at the University of Utah and in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and says he was discouraged by the lack of pre-game products for athletes.

He says, "The only things available (which all my teammates would take) were over caffeinated pre-workouts and energy drinks which are not designed for athletes, are mass produced for the general consumer, and definitely aren't great for long term health."

So, he and two business partners created the company "Oomph" and their first product, "Flow", which he says is the world's first pre-game supplement.

It's a stick powder pack made specifically for athletes rather than the gym. It's not a pre-workout. It's designed and formulated for athletes to take prior to sports to boost their focus, endurance, hydration and athletic performance.

"Flow" has ingredients from natural sources, is caffeine-free, stimulant free, is Informed Sport Certified, third party tested, and is not only great for human performance but human health as well.

Since launching Flow, they have made some changes to it and are re-releasing. Plus, stay tuned for even more products coming soon.

You can learn more at oomphathlete.com.

