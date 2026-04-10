A group of Utahns is trying to break a record in the most fast food restaurants visited in 24 hours

We talked with Utahns who are attempting to break a world record for the most fast food restaurants visited in 24 hours this weekend.

The current record was set at 150 by Munachimso Brian Nwana in Abuja, Nigeria, on April 24–25, 2024.

This group's goal is 178 restaurants in 18 hours on Saturday, April 11, 2026 from 6am to midnight.

They plan to visit fast food joints in South Jordan, Riverton, Draper, Midvale, Sandy, Murray, Taylorsville, and West Jordan.

No restaurant can be visited twice and no private transportation can be used.

Instead they plan to run 75 miles to each restaurant with an average pace of about 10:00/mile.

Members of the team have run collegiately, across countries, across the Grand Canyon twice in a day, and even from Orem to the Draper IKEA.

One item must be eaten and consumed at each restaurant. Only 25 percent of the items can be a drink.

A receipt must be signed by manager at each restaurant.

Visit wr-control-panel.vercel.app/crew?session=real during the attempt to view where they are in real time, track their progress towards the record, show up to get some free food, and run some portions with them if you'd like!

