A hit sci-fi series and a new mystery thriller series are new in home entertainment.

Streaming on Apple TV is the 3rd season of the hit sci-fi series "Silo". In a bleak dystopian future, humanity clings to survival deep underground within the confines of a colossal silo with no memory of how or why they were put there. Film Critic Tony Toscano says,

"Silo is simply one of the best and most intriguing series streaming. Season 3 opens the way for the fourth and final season which will begin streaming July of 2027." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Also streaming on Apple TV is the new mystery thriller series "Last Seen". Police detective Ian Ridley's life fell apart 10 years ago when his young daughter Maggie disappeared without a trace. Now working as a police dispatcher, he receives a distress call from a young girl and is convinced it's Maggie. Tony says, "Last Seen is a brilliant 6-episode series exploring the nature of grief and hope." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

You can get more movie content from Tony at screenchatter.com.