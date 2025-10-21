A holiday mystery, a comedy and a family-comedy are new in theaters and streaming at home

Streaming on Hallmark is the second installment of "Haunted Harmony Mysteries" as Gethsemane is back to solve "Buried at C". Our favorite music teacher Gethsemane is back again along with her trusted ghost friend to solve the unexplained death of a sea captain. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Buried at C is a fun Hallmark romp with Ireland as a backdrop and the search for a missing violin linked to the Titanic." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

In selected theaters is the family feature film "Grow". This is an exuberant tale full of giant pumpkins, madcap characters and a little girl who just might be a pumpkin-growing savant. Tony says, "Set in some beautiful locations around Scotland, Grow is a delightful family film about growing friendships and the importance of community." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

Also in selected theaters is the new comedy "Good Fortune," starring Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari who also wrote and directed the film. Tony says, "Good Fortune is a wildly funny and touching comedy well worth your time to see. Keanu Reeve's performance as an angel is worth the ticket price alone." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can see Tony's full interviews and more at screenchatter.com.

