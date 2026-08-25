A kids series and a movie that premiered at Utah's last Sundance are new releases this week.

Entering its 5th season on Apple TV is the children's animated series "Stillwater". Kids with typical kid challenges have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, Stillwater gives them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own challenges. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Stillwater is an exceptional animated series aimed at young kids who may have problems in balancing their feelings and coping with the stresses they face." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-Y7.

Streaming on Prime is the comedy "Sour Party". "Sour Party" follows Gwen and James, two broke, flailing 30-somethings on a quest to scrounge money from an assortment of oddballs in an attempt to show up to Gwen's sister's baby shower with a proper gift. Tony says, "If you're looking for a spirited romp that's just outrageously funny, check out Sour Party." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters Friday is the comedy horror film "Buddy". In the film, a brave girl and her friends must escape the hell of being trapped in a kid's television show. Tony says, "One of the surprise favorites at Sundance last year, Buddy is a bloody, darkly funny, gory good time." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can get more movie news from Tony at screenchatter.com.