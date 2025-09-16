A KPop Demon Hunter, a "Stranger Thing" and Nerd HQ will all be at FanX

Zachary Levi Pugh is an American actor known for his roles in Chuck, Shazam!, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and he's the creator of Nerd HQ.

Nerd HQ raises awareness about mental health and raises money to provide therapy for everybody, even those without healthcare.

Dan Farr, FanX Salt Lake Founder & Show Producer, says Nerd HQ will have an event every night including:

Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Concert and Karaoke with celebrities.

Friday, September 26, 2025 - Movie Night with Angel Studios

Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Dance Night

Doors open at 7:00 pm. Events start at 8:00 pm

Donations can be made HERE.

Dan also told us about more celebrities who are coming to FanX.

Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenner in Stranger Things will be here. Season 5 of Stranger Things will be released in three parts, beginning with volume 1 on November 26, 2025.

Modine has also starred in some big blockbusters like Full Metal Jacket, Married to the Mobb, 47 Meters Down and Vision Quest, just to name a few.

And, if you love KPop Demon Hunters, you'll want to see May Hong at FanX.

KPop Demon Hunters became Netflix's most watched animated movie of all time in July 2025.

The soundtrack made history by landing four songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 10 simultaneously with "Golden" reaching the #1 spot and the soundtrack becoming the most successful soundtrack for an animated film. The show's music also reached the top of the US Spotify chart with "Your Idol."

In addition to KPop Demon Hunters, Hong has appeared in a number of TV shows such as Broad City, High Maintenance, New Amsterdam and Hacks as well as films, including Adam and Tales of the City on Netflix.

FanX is September 25-27, 2025 at the Salt Palace Convenion Center.

Visit FanXSaltLake.com to get tickets and use code "Fox" to get 20 percent off tickets.

