"A Kurt Bestor Christmas" begins this week at Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City

A Kurt Bestor Christmas is Utah's longest-running Christmas show.

2024 will be the 37th year Utah's "King of Christmas" will be performing.

There will be two special guests, world-renowned violinist Caroline Campbell and soprano phenom Lillian Breeze.

You enjoy Kurt's arrangements of 10 beloved classical songs and more!

His new album "Etches" will not be distributed until 2025, but will be available for purchase at this year's concerts where fans can get autographed copies of it as well a sheet music of the songs on the album.

A Kurt Bestor Christmas kicks off in Salt Lake City at Eccles Theater from December 5 - 7, 2024, with two shows on the 7th.

Jenny Hardman went to the theater to get a sneak peek at the Salt Lake Shows. She will even be on stage to introduce the "King of Christmas" on the Thursday evening performance.

St. George will have the show next with two performances on December 16, 2024 then Gunnison's turn is on the 17th followed by Park City shows on December 23-25, 2024.

There's a special Minky family package for $25 for 4 tickets for Thursday's December 5th show. Use code FAMPACK to take advantage of this deal.

There's also add ons like a VIP meet-and-greet.

For the Salt Lake show, please visit liveeccles.com and visit kurtbestor.com for more information.