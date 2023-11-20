A Kurt Bestor Christmas is the longest-running Christmas show in the state

Watch Now
A Kurt Bestor Christmas
There's not a bad seat in the house for A Kurt Bestor Christmas at Eccles Theatre.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 15:50:40-05

A Kurt Bestor Christmas is the longest-running Christmas show in Utah. This will be the 36th year!

Jenny Hardman was live with Kurt at Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City where shows will be on December 14, 15 and 16, 2023. The theatre does not have a bad seat in the house!

David Archuleta is the special guest for all Salt Lake shows, and will perform a special rendition of "Prayer of the Children", which is in its 30th year of being a part of Kurt's Christmas shows.

Shows kick off in St. George at Cox Performing Arts Center on November 30, 2023. There are also shows in Gunnison and Park City and each one will feature a local guest singing with Kurt.

There's a special Minky family package, $25 for 4 tickets for Thursday, December 14th show, use code FAMPACK.

You can get tickets at Kurtbestor.com.

