A Kurt Bestor Christmas returning to Salt Lake City for the 38th year

Utah's longest-running and most beloved holiday tradition returns
Kurt Bestor xmas concert
Live at the Eccles presents A Kurt Bestor Christmas December 18th, 19th, and 20th, 2025 at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City.

Kurt Bestor, a celebrated two-time Emmy Award winner and Grammy-nominated composer and performer.

During the Christmas season, he is known for his popular holiday performances. Concertgoers throughout the Western United States have enjoyed his easy-going manner, engaging stage presence, and distinctive arrangements of Yuletide favorites for thirty eight years.

Go to his website to check out tour dates.

