A local athlete who suffered a life-altering accident is working to protect others from brain injury.

When snowboarder Kelsey Boyer was training for the 2016 Winter Olympics, she suffered a life-altering traumatic brain injury.

Now the Salt Lake City woman is leading a movement to protect others and spark a broader conversation about brain health.

She started a nonprofit, Save a Brain, to support those living with brain injuries, those who care for them, and those working to prevent them.

This June Kelsey will run her first marathon, something doctors did not believe she could do again.

“Running this marathon isn’t about proving anything physically,” said Boyer. “It’s about standing for the truth that recovery is not one-size-fits-all and making sure others have access to the education and support I didn’t.”

Funds raised will help support helmet distribution, school-based education programs, and community workshops equipping individuals and families with the tools to recognize and reduce brain injury risk.

A key part of her mission is Save a Brain's Happy Helmets, which gives bike, skate and snow helmets to youth programs and underserved communities.

The goal is to raise $26,000 - symbolizing $1,00 per mile.

You can join the movement, sponsor a mile or donate at saveabraininc.com.