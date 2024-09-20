A local baker helps us send Morgan off on maternity leave to welcome her "little pumpkin"

With help from a local baker, Morgan Saxton revealed the gender of baby #2 on FOX13's 'The PLACE'.

Kariann Rugg, from Cake Dame, brought a burn cake in-studio for the gender reveal.

A burn cake is where the top layer of the cake gets burned off using a lighter revealing a message underneath.

So it's only fitting that Kariann came back to the show to help us send off Morgan to welcome her "little pumpkin".

Kariann showed us a simple way to decorate cupcakes like pumpkins.

Rugg has five kids of her own and runs a commercial kitchen out of her basement for her cake business.

She makes cakes for any occasion, including weddings and birthdays but especially loves the challenges that comes with specialty cakes.

To order or see examples of her products, visit her website.

