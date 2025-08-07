A Millcreek homeowner is getting a front yard makeover to help her "Slow the Flow"

The hottest trend in landscapes is lawn removal and replacement and Slow the Flow is helping several homeowner redo their yards to be more drought-resistant.

They put out a call for homeowners to enter to win a makeover - and people responded!

The newest makeover is happening to Millcreek homeowner Cindy Wasek's front yard.

Cindy says, "I don't really need grass in the front yard, it just uses so much water, I spend so much in water it's kind of ridiculous."

Her front yard will transform from mostly grass to native plants, flowers and rocks. And, the new design should help her use 75 percent less water.

Utah Wildflower Co., a local landscaping company owned by Rodrigo Vega specializes in xeriscaping and is doing the work.

Rodrigo explained that xeriscaping is different from zeroscaping. He says, "We're trying to break a stigma of just rocks and some plants. It can look beautiful if it's well done and it will really lower your maintenance, so you can have more time to spend outside."

In Utah's dry climate, it's important to save water when and how we can.

Utah home use most of their water outside. By changing over to xeriscaping you could save thousands of gallons every year.

All that water saved helps protect shard resources like reservoirs and the Great Salt Lake.

If you'd like to learn more, visit slowtheflow.org, and there could be incentives, so remember to apply for a landscape rebate before starting any work.

Slow the Flow also has a Utah Plant Selector website where you can see designer combinations of native pants that you can use in your own yard. You can even order plants right there.