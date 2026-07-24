A miniature gallery and community art space is opening for Pioneer Day Weekend.

The Minimo Contemporary, a miniature gallery and community art space is officially opening over Pioneer Day Weekend with shows on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26, 2026.

The show is called "Prayers for Rain", a media installation by Salt Lake-born and raised artist Sean Noyce, who is now based in Los Angeles.

The work only measures 36x24x18 inches and is made of cast resin, gold leaf, brass nails, wood, plastic generative video, and mirrors.

It examines Utah's relationship to water and superstitions, folk traditions and the state's past.

The Minimo Contemporary is in the front yard of Jeff Paris' Salt Lake City home.

For the past few years his backyard is a theater called Meanwhile Park which hosts a summer show every year and is designed so audiences can gather for a pre-performance celebration.

Tickets are free for opening performances, but you need to make a reservation at meanwhilepark.com/events/rain.

You will be given directions to the venue when you receive your ticket.