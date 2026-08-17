A new land speed record was set on Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats

A new land speed record recently happened on Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats.

We talked with the driver, Wing Commander Andy Green, who is the fastest man on earth at 763.035 mph, the only person to break the sound barrier on land, and was the driver of JCB Dieselmax when it set the FIA world diesel land speed record of 350.092 mph at Bonneville in August 2006. That record still stands.

His most recent land-speed record is 406.320 mph — the fastest a hydrogen internal combustion car has ever traveled.

The JCB Hydromax was built by engineering giant jCG.

The record is subject to official ratification by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motorsport.

Green calls the salt flats "the best racing surface in the world".