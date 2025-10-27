A new movie filmed in Utah brought "Michael Myers" back to town.

A new movie filmed in Utah brought the infamous movie character "Michael Myers" back to Salt Lake City.

That's right... back!

"Halloween" films 4, 5 and 6 were produced in Utah in the late 1980s and 1990s.

"The Shape of Halloween" pays homage to those classic horror films as a "fan film", which means it's an artistic expression based upon the already-existing popular character "Michael Myers".

Brett James Bishop, the Writer, Producer and Director and Mateo Coletti, Music Composer and Sound Editor for the film, told us that the movie has an updated perspective on this horror movie icon and the events unfold when he returns home on Halloween.

During filming, "Michael" caught a bystander's eye who actually called police to report him! The actor was able to talk to that eyewitness and calm him down.

The movie has an original movie score as well and 50-plus cast who came together as a passion project.

They are now working on a featured titled "The Grave Side".

You can Watch "The Shape of Halloween" on Youtube.