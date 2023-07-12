A new shop is open in Utah just in time for National Ice Cream Day

Sunday, July 16, 2023 is National Ice Cream Day and there's a new place in Utah to satisfy your craving!

The first Dolly Llama is now open in Utah and Jenny went to check it out.

Dolly Llama is known for topping ice cream onto a fresh, warm waffle instead of a cone. That allows you to get creative and build your dream dessert.

The Dolly Llama was launched in 2017 in Los Angeles, and is actually named after a real-life llama. One of the co-founders is from the South of France and encountered a llama named Dolly and the rest is history.

Dolly Llama has 17 franchises including the Utah location at 496 North 990 West, Space RA3 in American Fork.

Come cure your sweet tooth from 11am-10pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11pm Friday-Saturday, Sunday 11am-9pm!

They plan on opening additional locations in Pleasant Grove, Riverton, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork and Sugar House within the next two years.