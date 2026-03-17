A nostalgic comedy, a dramatic sci-fi series and a historical drama are new in home entertainment.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the new nostalgic comedy "All is Fine in '89". With the backdrop of the Berlin Wall being torn down and the Cold War coming to an end, the senior students at Romano High are prepping for the last school party of the decade. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "All is Fine in '89 is a surprisingly well done dramatic and comic story of high school students' growing from childhood to adulthood as they look back on the past and face the future." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Entering it's 3rd season on Apple TV+ is the hit dramatic sci-fi series "Severance". A team of office workers, whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives, journey to discover the truth about their jobs. Tony says, "Severance is a brilliant and addicting series about being held hostage by your job and never really getting anywhere close your dreams." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Prime is the historical drama "The Gray House". Set on the Underground Railroad during the US Civil War, four women help turn the tide of the war in favor of the Union by turning into spies. Tony says, "Although lacking in some historical accuracy, The Gray House is a solid series about the politics and fear surrounding the times in which the story is set." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.