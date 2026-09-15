A place to get fresh juices and smoothies, plus a new spot to satisfy your Mexican food craving

Every week we check in with Salt Lake Foodie for new restaurant recommendations and suggestions on what to order at those spots.

Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies (Sandy)

BLUE GORILLA

Banana, Blueberries, Peanut Butter, Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Multi-Vitamin, Whey Protein – 63g/70g of total protein

ROOT TO STEM

Kale, Celery, Spinach, Carrot, Beet, Apple, Ginger

EVERYTHING AVOCADO

Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Everything Seasoning, Pink Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper

La Neta (West Valley)

Black Aguachile Sliced shrimp marinated in black chili sauce with avocado, red onion, and cucumber slices.

Shrimp Ceviche Shrimp marinated in lime juice, typically combined with tomato, onion, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado

Clamato Carne Seca Y Camaron 32 oz Clamato prepared with a house recipe. It comes with shrimp and dried meat

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