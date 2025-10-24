Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A play that premiered in NYC in a sold-out run is now coming to SLC

A play that premiered in NYC to a sold-out run is now coming to SLC.
PYGmalion Theatre Company is beginning its powerhouse 2025/2026 season with the play "Tiny Beautiful Things".

The play is based on the bestselling book of the same name and premiered at the Public Theater in New York City in 2016 for a sold-out run.

This will be the Utah premiere.

The play is about a struggling writer who was asked to take over as an advice columnist in the paper.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" tackles topics including death, grief, birth, sex, friendship, loss and above all, love.

The play runs November 7 to November 22, 2025 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Black Box Theatre in Salt Lake City.

You can get tickets by calling (801) 355.ARTS (2787) or by going to saltlakeacountyarts.org.

