A play that took Broadway by storm is opening in Salt Lake City

"John Proctor is the Villain" took Broadway by storm and is now on stage in Salt Lake City and tickets are going fast.

The play is about teenage girls rewriting the rules and reclaiming their own stories.

Written by Kimberly Belflower, it was voted as New York Times Critics' Pick.

This production is performing in a new-to-Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), intimate theater at Westminster Performing Arts that will bring the audience even closer to the action and heart of the play.

It starts on Friday, September 11, 2026, and tickets are "Limited Availability" or "Sold Out", for the first weeks, and the play his now extended by popular demand through October 3, 2026.

The best availability to get seats is for September 26-October 3.

"John Proctor is the Villain" is the start to PTC's 65th Anniversary Season, filled with six unforgettable productions.

To get the best experience, subscribe today for the best pricing and exclusive benefits at pioneertheatre.org and use code "THEPLACE10" for 10 percent off!