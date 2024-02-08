A pup from the Humane Society of Utah takes to the turf to chose this weekend's winning team

If you love watching the puppies and the kitties on Game Day, this is right up your alley!

Abby, an adoptable lab mix from the Humane Society of Utah, joined Jenny Hardman and Morgan Saxton in studio to choose the winner of Sunday's Big Game.

So, who will it be? Abby headed right away to Jenny representing the San Francisco 49ers. But, she also made her way to Morgan at the Kansas City Chiefs side of the field.

By the way, Abby is ready for her fur-ever home! She's about six years old and a very sweet girl!

The Humane Society of Utah has about 70 animals right now who are ready to be adopted.

You can stop in for a meet-and-greet and for more information go to UtahHumane.org.