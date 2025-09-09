A real crime series, a science fiction drama and a romcom are new in home entertainment and in theaters

Streaming on HBO Max is the new real crime series "The Tech Bro Murders". This six-part docuseries explores Northern California murder cases, including the death of a Google X executive on his luxury yacht and the ties a Silicon Valley software consultant had to an unsolved murder. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Tech Bro Murders is a well done true crime series focusing on the dark underbelly of the tech industry and the high stakes that come with life in Silicone Valley." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the fourth and final season of "Upload", starring Zainab Johnson and Andy Allo.

After his premature death, a man's consciousness is uploaded into a virtual world. As he gets comfortable with his surroundings, questions about his death arise. Tony says,

"Upload is a fresh and witty series asking questions about life, love and what it means to be alive. If you haven't experienced this provocative series, check out all seasons now streaming on Prime." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters is the adult comedy / drama "The Threesome". When a young man's crush leads him into an unexpected threesome, he thinks it's his ultimate fantasy come true, but there are real-world consequences that must be addressed. Tony says ,"The Threesome is a very funny and thought provoking romantic comedy about the problems of wishing for something... and then getting it." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

