A Salt Lake City woman is one of the contestants in the finale of Fox's "The Floor"

It's down to the final 16 on television's #1 game show, The Floor and a Salt Lake City resident is one of the contestants!

Sydney Knapp joined us to talk about the experience of being on the show which is produced and hosted by Rob Lowe.

It started with 100 contestants, two from each state. Unfortunately, the two contestants from Utah were eliminated on the first episode!

So how is Sydney still in the mix? She's actually from Wyoming, living now in Utah.

Sydney told us she was born and raised in Cheyenne, and was watching an episode of "The Floor" a year ago when she decided to answer the casting call.

"The Floor" was filmed in Ireland, so she also got a vacation out of it, although most of her time was spent studying the categories so she could duel!

You can watch "The Floor" on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 7pm, although it may start a little later due to President Trump addressing the nation.

