A solar eclipse, scarecrows and bees in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Provo's Pioneer Village is having an Autumn Harvest event on Friday, October 13, 2023 from 5-8pm. You can take a step back in time for some good old fashioned pioneer activities like spinning, blacksmithing apple pressing, cornhusk dolls, scary stories and more. Click here for more information.

Also on Friday in Orem is a Halloween Spooktacular at University Place. Come and enjoy an evening of live and spooky entertainment like an animal show, live music, and fire dancing from 6-8:30pm. Click here for more information.

There's a big event on Saturday starting at 9am that will have you looking up! The solar eclipse is happening and Utah is in a great spot to view it. Head to Clark Planetarium at The Gateway to safely view the event and learn all about it. Clark Planetarium is also hosting an Eclipse Extravaganza at Magna Regional Park and at the Whitmore Library in Cottonwood Heights. Click here for more information.

The Leonardo at Library Square in Salt Lake City is also having an Eclipse Event on Saturday starting from 10am-12pm. In addition to viewing the eclipse, guests can enjoy crafts and activities about the sun and moon for the entire family. Click here for more information.

And at Thanksgiving Point, the Museum of Natural Curiosity is also ready to welcome visitors to watch the moon cover the sun for a few historic moments. The Museum will have celestial activities that will make this an unforgettable learning experience from 9-11am. Click here for more information.

For a full list of Solar Eclipse viewing locations and activities all across the state click here.

On Saturday, there's a Fall Festival at High Star Ranch in Kamas. There will be a scarecrow walk, live music, wagon rides, vendors and a whole lot more from 12-5pm. Click here for more information.

Plant a tree with TreeUtah on Saturday! Grab your shovels and do something good for Mother Earth. This event is happening at Fitts Park in South Salt Lake at 9am. Click here for more information.

There's a Honey Harvest Festival on Friday from 12-6pm and again on Saturday from 10am-6pm at the Clark Historic Farm in Grantsville. You can taste honey from local vendors, learn about beekeeping, take part in games, take a pony or camel ride and more. Click here for more information.

The Natural History Museum of Utah is having an Indigenous Art Market on Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm each day. There will be Native American artists, dancers, speakers and food. Click here for more information.

