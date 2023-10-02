A teen from South Jordan will be graduating high school with her Bachelor's Degree in hand

Grace Burleson and her dad Ryan chose to enroll in Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA) because of the flexibility it offers.

Basically, Grace can do her school work outside, on the couch or even on vacation!

"She's done it in Arizona, international, and in other places. She can do her school wherever I need to be for work," says Ryan.

But, that's not the only reason they chose UTVA, they explained to Morgan that the primary reason was for the academics.

Grace is a top-notch student and is even taking 15 college credits this quarter. She'll be graduating high school with her Bachelor's degree in hand!

Grace says being at home helps her be focused on what she's learning. She says she sets timers for breaks so she doesn't get overwhelmed.

She still finds time to be social through her church, volunteering, sports and Seminary at Bingham High School.

If you'd like to learn more about UTVA, please visit: k12.com/theplace.