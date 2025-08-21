A teenager who survived a stroke earlier this year will be on stage at "Dancing Under the Stars".

One of the dancers performing at this year's Dancing Under the Stars has made a remarkable recovery after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

Ceilidh McSeveny woke up on Saturday, February 8, 2025, and her parents noticed her left side was sagging.

They raced her from her home in Genola to Mountain View Hospital in Payson and then Ceilidh was flown to St. Mark's Hospital in Millcreek.

She was taken in to surgery and only had to spend a few days in the hospital. Watch her full story by Fox's Reporter Spencer Joseph here.

Just a few weeks later Ceilidh was dancing again.

She has danced at Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem for the past 14 years and has been on many national first place teams throughout her dance career.

And, she's taking the stage at this year's Dancing Under the Stars.

It's one night of dance featuring ballroom, jazz, tap and hip hop from award-winning teams at Center Stage and special guests including the 27-time National Champion BYU Cougarettes; Charity & Andres from World of Dance; Dynamic Tap Company from Montana; Easton Magliarditi from Top 4 on "So You Think You Can Dance"; Rocky Mountain Express Cloggers; Infinity Dance Studio's viral Disco Snails (Sat only); special musical guest David Paul Smith, and much more!

Dancing Under the Stars is August 22 & 23, 2025 at SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre at 8pm each evening.

For tickets, please visit: scera.org.

