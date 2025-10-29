A true crime docudrama, a children's animated series and a sci-fi comedy are new in home entertainment

Streaming on Peacock is the true crime docudrama series "Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy". Chicago-area contractor John Wayne Gacy leads a double-life as a serial killer, while detectives piece together clues that lead to a shocking discovery. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Devil in Disguise is a near-perfect docudrama that unflinchingly takes us into the police investigation and how Gacy got away with his crimes time and time again." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Prime is the children's animated series "The Chosen Adventures". In the series, when 9-year-old Abby and her friend Joshua meet Jesus in Capernaum, Abby is full of questions. Their encounter with Jesus could change everything. Tony says, "The Chosen Adventures is a well-written series aimed at teaching young ones an understanding of Christ's teaching from a child's point of view." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-PG.

Coming to video on demand is the sci-fi comedy "Glitched" starring Abigail O'Regan.

Twins create a VR game in their grandmother's castle. When a glitch opens a supernatural portal, they must help a ghost reunite with his lost love or stay trapped in his game forever. Tony says, "Glitched is a fresh and funny sci-fi film with a lot of heart and a lot of laughs. Abigail O'Regan does a splendid job in getting the audience involved. A note about the film... director Zoe Quist won the Best Director award a few weeks ago at the La Femme Film Festival." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

You can get much more movie content at screenchatter.com.