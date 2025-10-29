Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

A true crime docudrama, a children's animated series and a sci-fi comedy are new in home entertainment

New in Home Entertainment
Here are reviews for this week's new releases in home entertainment, plus one coming soon!
New in Home Entertainment
Posted

Streaming on Peacock is the true crime docudrama series "Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy". Chicago-area contractor John Wayne Gacy leads a double-life as a serial killer, while detectives piece together clues that lead to a shocking discovery. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Devil in Disguise is a near-perfect docudrama that unflinchingly takes us into the police investigation and how Gacy got away with his crimes time and time again." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Prime is the children's animated series "The Chosen Adventures". In the series, when 9-year-old Abby and her friend Joshua meet Jesus in Capernaum, Abby is full of questions. Their encounter with Jesus could change everything. Tony says, "The Chosen Adventures is a well-written series aimed at teaching young ones an understanding of Christ's teaching from a child's point of view." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-PG.

Coming to video on demand is the sci-fi comedy "Glitched" starring Abigail O'Regan.
Twins create a VR game in their grandmother's castle. When a glitch opens a supernatural portal, they must help a ghost reunite with his lost love or stay trapped in his game forever. Tony says, "Glitched is a fresh and funny sci-fi film with a lot of heart and a lot of laughs. Abigail O'Regan does a splendid job in getting the audience involved. A note about the film... director Zoe Quist won the Best Director award a few weeks ago at the La Femme Film Festival." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

You can get much more movie content at screenchatter.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere