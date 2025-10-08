A true crime series, a children's animated series and a drama are all new in home entertainment

Streaming on Oxygen is the true crime series "Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher".

Veteran New York City forensic pathologist, Barbara Butcher, shares her 20+ years solving major murders and showing how crime scenes and victims' bodies hold crucial clues to cracking cases. Screen Chatter Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Death Investigator is an intensely close look at how forensic pathology works and the painstaking and intricate work pathologists do in solving crimes." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the children's animated series "The Sisters Grimm". In the series, two orphaned sisters navigate a town full of people torn straight from fantasy and fairy tales. They confront heroes and villains alike, while investigating the mystery of their missing parents. Lending their voices to the series are Ariel Winter and Laraine Newman. Tony says, "Based on the popular book series, The Sisters Grimm is a wonderfully animated fantasy series teaching children about the value of teamwork and family." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on most VOD services is the comedy / drama "Love, Danielle". Amid family drama and dysfunction, a woman who carries the B.R.C.A. gene mutation must decide whether or not to remove her breasts and ovaries to reduce her cancer risk. Tony says,

"Love, Danielle is a warm, touching, funny and honest film about facing cancer. Devin Sidell shines in this story, based on her own life. This is a must-see film." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

