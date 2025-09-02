A Utah author wrote her newest novel in just about two weeks

"The Shattered King" is the 26th published novel by local writer Charlie Holmberg and it's being released today!

In fact there's a release party tonight, September 2, 2025 at 7pm at the Provo Library.

"The Shattered King" is an adult fantasy novel, but it's also appropriate for teen readers.

It is a duology, and it's sequel, "The Half-Hearted Queen" will be released on March 3, 2026.

Charlie is published in more than 20 languages and generally releases about two books every year!

You can learn more at Charlienholmberg.com.