A Utah born-and-raised country singer has been performing since the age of 13.

Country singer Kolbey Gleave was born and raised in Antimony, Utah and has been performing since the age of 13 in and out of the state.

He was the 2007 Utah State High School Champion for the Legends of Country Music and won Juab County Idol in 2022.

He has played across the state of Utah in Salt Lake, Utah, Juab, Sanpete, Sevier, Wayne, Piute and Garfield Counties, as well as at several PRCA Rodeos.

He has also performed with the Chris LeDouxs band, Western Underground and has played in several states as well as at The Nashville Palace in Tennessee.

Kolbey has several upcoming concerts including one on July 31, 2026 at Black Jacks in Spanish Fork.

You can follow him @kolbeygleave.